Local grocery store workers prepare for severe weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When people hear that winter weather is heading our way, many automatically rush to the grocery store to pick up milk and bread.

But this influx of shoppers can cause several issues for grocery store owners and employees.

“We ordered extra product for the things that we thought would go fast off the shelves,” said Tim Couch, the owner of Hyden Grocery in Leslie County.

Staple items like bread, milk and eggs are some of the products people stock up on before bad weather hits, but Eric McCarty with Don’s Super Saver in Harlan said they are having trouble keeping other things in stock.

Due to supply chain issues, stores like Don’s are having trouble keeping a lot of frozen food on the shelves.

“Pizza, biscuits, frozen stuff, a lot of frozen things, French fries, we see a lot of shortages in that too,” said McCarty.

He said in addition to stocking up on your staple items, its best to pick up products that do not have to be refrigerated in case your power goes out.

“I would recommend things like Beanee Weenees and [Vienna] Sausages and potted meats, stuff you don’t have to cook,” he said. “Stuff that you can just open up and eat. That would be my recommendation instead of buying a bunch of frozen stuff.”

When you are out shopping for you and your family before any snow comes our way, be patient with grocery stores if they do not have your go-to items on the shelves.

“The supply chain issue is causing a lot of problems, especially with small stores like mine,” said Couch.

It is also important to keep in mind the needs of other families before stocking up on one particular item.

