KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As winter weather enters the Bowling Green area, Kentucky State Police are encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel when conditions are dangerous.

KSP says if individuals do have to travel, review road conditions, clear windows, and be patient while driving.

KSP also advises reducing speed and wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky State Police will update road conditions in their post districts, as they become available on social media.

