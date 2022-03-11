Advertisement

KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather

Snow and ice on road
Snow and ice on road(wbko)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As winter weather enters the Bowling Green area, Kentucky State Police are encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel when conditions are dangerous.

KSP says if individuals do have to travel, review road conditions, clear windows, and be patient while driving.

KSP also advises reducing speed and wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky State Police will update road conditions in their post districts, as they become available on social media.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
All eyes on weekend wintry potential
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law

Latest News

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) announced Friday that its purchase agreement with Bon Secours...
Addiction Recovery Care finalizes purchase agreement for part of former OLBH complex
Snow and ice on road
KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather
Appalachian Arts Alliance holding auditions for Alice in Wonderland
Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through...
Alert Day: Temperatures soar before winter storm rolls into the mountains
Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul talks public transportation mask mandate, high gas prices and Keystone Pipeline