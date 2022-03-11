Advertisement

KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather

Snow and ice on road
Snow and ice on road(wbko)
By WBKO News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - As winter weather enters our region, Kentucky State Police troopers are encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel when conditions are dangerous.

Troopers said if people do have to travel, review road conditions, clear windows and be patient while driving.

KSP also advises reducing speed and wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky State Police will update road conditions in its post districts as they become available on social media.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
All eyes on weekend wintry potential
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law

Latest News

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) announced Friday that its purchase agreement with Bon Secours...
Addiction Recovery Care finalizes purchase agreement for part of former OLBH complex
Appalachian Arts Alliance holding auditions for Alice in Wonderland
Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through...
Alert Day: Temperatures soar before winter storm rolls into the mountains
Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul talks public transportation mask mandate, high gas prices and Keystone Pipeline