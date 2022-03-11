KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - As winter weather enters our region, Kentucky State Police troopers are encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel when conditions are dangerous.

Troopers said if people do have to travel, review road conditions, clear windows and be patient while driving.

KSP also advises reducing speed and wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky State Police will update road conditions in its post districts as they become available on social media.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.