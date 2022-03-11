Advertisement

Johnson County: Federal investigation recovers $70,000 in meth

By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - No arrests have been made after a federal investigation in Johnson County recovers $70,000 in street value of meth.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on March 9th, at 80 Boyd Branch in Thealka.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the warrant was a part of a continued federal investigation involving large quantities of methamphetamine and heroine.

A Facebook post said meth and other drugs were recovered during the execution of the search warrant.

Deputies say say no arrests were made, but additional federal indictments are pending.

This is an ongoing federal investigation with the JCSO, Operation UNITE and the DEA in London field office.

