‘It’s Mario time’: Pikeville gaming store celebrates MAR10

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gamers from across the world are celebrating a mustachioed man who served as the gateway to gaming for many.

Mario Day, celebrated on March 10th every year (MAR10), has people blowing on their cartridges and dusting off the controllers for Mario Cart celebrations, Super Mario Brothers bashes, and more.

Local gaming stores joined in on the fun, offering sales and promotions to bring in the fans. Employees from one of those stores, Page 3′s Game Zone, say it is a celebration of the one of the franchises that makes their business work.

“It really set the standard for modern day video games,” said Page 3 Floor Manager Randa McGuire. “It is arguably one of the most popular games of all time.”

The nostalgia aspect, according to McGuire, is a big reason for the store’s success. And much of that is contributed to games like Mario.

“People just really like to indulge in that nostalgia. It reminds them of their childhood,” said McGuire.

She said the same is true for her, which is part of the reason she works at the store, which has been a Pikeville staple for games and entertainment for around 30 years.

“One of the first video games that I can remember playing. My grandfather had an original Nintendo and, you know, we would play two-player,” said McGuire.

She said that feeling is what drives the employees and store to continue the mission to provide entertainment and experiences to the people of Pikeville.

“Honestly, we couldn’t do it without our customers. You know, they come in, they support us. We have adapted and changed and overcome the obstacles throughout the years,” she said.

The store is hosting a Mario Days sale through Sunday, with 20% off of all Mario merchandise and 10% off of Nintendo items.

