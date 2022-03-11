Health officials asking people to get tested for kidney disease during National Kidney Month

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - March is National Kidney Month, and health officials with Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) have asked everyone to take the necessary precautions.

One of the best ways to prevent the disease is 20 to 30 minutes of brisk walking.

Medical Director Dr. Kamran Hasni said that should be done more than three times a week.

“Along with that, if you do a high vegetable diet and low meat diet, that will decrease by two or three,” he said. “So, you can decrease 20 millimeters of mercury blood pressure. 20 points of your blood pressure, without taking a single medication.”

DCI Social Worker Camille Robidoux said getting tested early is key, especially whenever you start showing symptoms.

“Keep blood pressure checked daily,” Robidoux said. “Everyone should be checking their blood pressure daily and that should help prepare you for what look for.”

However, Dr. Hasni said he has seen many people not getting tested, he thinks it is because people are scared.

“Nobody wants to learn about the bad news,” Dr. Hasni said. “So, as a physician, as a family member, we have to convince them. We have to tell them that these are manageable problems.”

Dr. Hasni said it worries him because it is a disease that affects almost 15% of the adult population in the United States.

“Almost eight to ten million people don’t even know about it,” he said. “Two to four million people out of those, have severe chronic kidney disease and they don’t know about it.”

One of the clinic’s patients, Kenneth McGee, said if people are not getting tested, they should.

“I wasn’t checked,” he said. “Maybe if I was checked, I could have saved myself a lot of unnecessary stuff going on.”

McGee said he had his own reason for not getting tested.

“Mine’s ego, to be honest with you,” he said. “I’m just a stubborn person and I waited. They told me I needed to go to the hospital here. I don’t want to go to the hospital.”

McGee added that he has felt regret from that decision.

“Couple years ago, I was really struggling. If I hadn’t started dialysis and got treatment, I don’t know, I was going pretty fast,” he said. “Since I’ve started dialysis, I’m doing pretty good.”

Robidoux said she is always happy to help people prepare for dialysis.

“Teach them about the different types of dialysis, how to prolong the disease, what to eat, what not to eat,” she said. “So, they’re prepared.”

Officials with the clinic said the best way to prepare is to talk to your doctor.

“All of these things you can discuss with your doctor,” Dr. Hasni said. “Your primary doctors can help you can they all know about this thing, and they will help you out. The only thing you have to do is to follow them.”

Dr. Hasni said he hopes to see more people get tested in the future.

