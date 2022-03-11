Hair discrimination act clears Kentucky House committee
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers on a Kentucky House panel has approved a bill that aims to prevent hair-related discrimination at workplaces and schools.
The measure, dubbed the “CROWN Act,” was approved Thursday and heads to the House for a vote.
Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. CROWN stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
Other states, such as Connecticut and Colorado, have passed similar legislation.
Two Kentucky cities, Covington and Louisville, have enacted anti-discrimination rules for hairstyles and hair texture as well.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.