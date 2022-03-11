Advertisement

Hair discrimination act clears Kentucky House committee

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers on a Kentucky House panel has approved a bill that aims to prevent hair-related discrimination at workplaces and schools.

The measure, dubbed the “CROWN Act,” was approved Thursday and heads to the House for a vote.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. CROWN stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

Other states, such as Connecticut and Colorado, have passed similar legislation.

Two Kentucky cities, Covington and Louisville, have enacted anti-discrimination rules for hairstyles and hair texture as well.

