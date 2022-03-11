Eastern Kentucky native played in Super Bowl, re-signed to Bengals in 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Most kids that grow up playing football dream of going to the NFL. One Eastern Kentucky native grew up to do that and more.

Trent Taylor started playing flag football in Corbin in first grade. His dad had football camps in his backyard for kids six or seven years old.

The Taylor’s moved to Louisiana not long after, where Trent eventually went on to play college football at Louisiana Tech.

”Trent had one scholarship offer, not two, not 100, one. A lot of people are like how did you choose your college how did you, did you get to have the multiple hats that you put on, no he had the one offer,” Trent’s parents, Greg and Mickey Taylor said.

In 2017, Trent declared for the NFL draft.

”Trent was like mom, I don’t want a draft party, what if I don’t get drafted, what if it doesn’t happen on a draft day, what if I’m a free agent, and I was like so many people are so excited and I don’t know why I’m getting emotional,” Mickey said with tears in her eyes.

Trent was drafted in the fifth round to the San Francisco 49ers, where he played multiple years and underwent multiple surgeries. The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl while Trent was there, but he had to watch, injured, from the sidelines.

In 2021, Trent was a free agent. He spent many spring months waiting to hear from a team on if he would be signed. Finally, the Bengals signed him to the practice squad.

Trent stayed ready throughout the season and it paid off when he was elevated to the active roster ahead of the AFC Championship. Trent caught the game tying two-point conversion from Joe Burrow in the Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

”The crazy thing about it, they brought a guy out off the sideline that’s never caught a pass from Joe Burrow and gave him the opportunity to make a play,” Greg Taylor said.

Trent and the Bengals went on to play the LA Rams in the Super Bowl. Although the outcome was not in their favor, Trent received good news after the season.

The Bengals announced in February they were re-signing Trent Taylor to their off-season roster. Trent still has to make the 53 man roster next year, but he and his family are happy he is not waiting and wondering where he will be next year like he was last year.

