The early 2000′s are coming back to Kentucky

Lance Bass, O-Town, Aaron Carter bringing early 2000s back to the Heartland
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORBIN Ky. (WYMT) - It’s time to get nostalgic and go back to the early 2000′s as the POP 2000 Tour makes a stop at The Corbin Arena at the Southeastern KY Ag. & Expo Complex on August 19, 2022.

The tour is hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC. Along for the tour is Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera, and David Cook.

Tickets go on sale on March 18 at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office.

A link to buy tickets online will be posted soon.

Tickets prices are $22 - $52.

