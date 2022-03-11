Advertisement

Dollywood officially open for 37th season

For the first time since 2019, Dolly Parton is at Dollywood to open the park.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is now open for the brand new 37th season and Dolly Parton herself was there to open the park.

LIVE: Dolly Parton

For the first time since 2019, Dolly Parton is at Dollywood to open the park. https://bit.ly/3pWueGW

Posted by WVLT on Friday, March 11, 2022

Many remembered the big huge rock that Dolly stood on back in 1986 to open Dollywood, it’s now gone but in its place is open path seating. That is just one of the many projects that Dollywood undertook during the offseason.

“Small things that you’ll notice, you know painting projects and things like that, but then some large projects so the main channel has been removed. That was a necessary project during the offseason but it’s created a nice open space as you walk through, you’ll be able to see the train as it passes by,” said Wes Ramey, a Dollywood spokesperson. “A lot goes into the offseason to prepare for the year, our employees have put a lot of work into it. And as always, we’re glad to be able to open and welcome guests back so they can see it all.”

The day before opening brought congestion from vehicles instead of people. By the Lightning Rod coaster, Bakers Tow Company delivered an antique car that’s been at the paint shop for a fresh coat and Show Street got a fresh cleaning from pressure washing.

“As you can see and hear around me, there’s a lot of activity just in the final hours. It gives us a chance to go through, get everything cleaned up from all that construction work, get everything prepared for guests to come tomorrow. And it is it’s a sense of excitement,” said Ramey.

One big thing you’ll notice is a brand new entry system. The parking tolls were moved deeper into the park and the security line starts well before the ticket entry.

“We’ve essentially swapped the tram and guest traffic lanes. So for those who have been to the park, you’ll notice that as soon as you come in, but we do look forward to that experience being a great entry opportunity for our guests when they arrive,” said Ramey.

A big grand opening celebration is planned on Friday for season passholders and a special guest of honor.

Dollywood is currently evaluating the weather forecast for Saturday and making adjustments due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
All eyes on weekend wintry potential
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through...
Alert Day: Temperatures soar before winter storm rolls into the mountains

Latest News

Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through...
Alert Day: Temperatures soar before winter storm rolls into the mountains
The early 2000s are back in EKY
The early 2000′s are coming back to Kentucky
Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) announced Friday that its purchase agreement with Bon Secours...
Addiction Recovery Care finalizes purchase agreement for part of former OLBH complex
Snow and ice on road
KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather
Appalachian Arts Alliance holding auditions for Alice in Wonderland