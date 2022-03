LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the program’s first 14th Region title since 2014, the Corbin Lady Redhounds lost to GRC in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen.

Darcie Anderson led the way with 13 points in the 42-35 loss.

Corbin ends the season 25-7.

Corbin-GRC Stats (StatBroadcast)

