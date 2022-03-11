Central Kentucky virtual running event to raise money for Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Race Rise is hosting the “I Run for Ukraine” virtual run to raise money for relief efforts.

There are 44 million people living in Ukraine, and organizers in Lexington are asking walkers and runners to go out and walk 44 kilometers or 27.3 miles to show their support.

“We’re giving people two months, between now and derby day on May 7th, to get out and log 27.3 miles or those 44 kilometers and really be able to reflect on what’s happening over there and how we’re connected in this world,” said Bob Baney, owner of Race Rise. “Those are our neighbors, and we need to do something.”

He says the “I Run for Ukraine” virtual run will help raise money for emergency responses for the people affected by the war.

“In two short days, we already have 200 runners signed up from 16 different states and we’ve raised over $7,000 for the people of Ukraine,” said Baney.

He says that the event isn’t limited to runners, walkers, or strollers. The goal is to get as many people as possible to be active, engaged, and raising money for people in need.

“Runners like to run. Runners like to get out and put their feet to the pavement. So, this is an opportunity for runners to make a difference,” said Baney.

If you want more information on the walk, you can visit their website.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.