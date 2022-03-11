Advertisement

Appalachian Arts Alliance holding auditions for Alice in Wonderland

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Has your child ever wanted to be in a play? Now is their chance!

The Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard is holding auditions on Monday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. at the Forum.

A Facebook post said a parent must be present with their child.

A week long residency, in collaboration with the Arts Alliance and the Shooting Stars Youtheatre - Lexington Children’s Theatre, is available for kids 6 and older to audition for.

You can call the Arts Alliance at 606-551-1160 for more information.

