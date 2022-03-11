Alert Day: Temperatures soar before winter storm rolls into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The next 72 hours will be a rollercoaster ride as temperatures go from the 60s to the teens and back to the upper 40s. Welcome to March.

Today and Tomorrow

We will start your Friday under sunny skies with chilly temperatures. Most of us will start the day in the mid to upper 30s. It will literally be the calm before the winter storm. Two things will increase today: Cloud cover during the afternoon hours and temperatures. Most of us will get into the low 60s, but some could absolutely get warmer with some southwest winds. While we could see a stray shower later in the day, it looks like the action comes tonight.

Are you ready? Strap in, because here we go. A stationary front that has been holding back some arctic air will start to move again tonight. When it does and as a low-pressure system comes up from the south to ride along the boundary, it’s going to do two things: It’s going to cause our temperatures to crash and it will bring lots of moisture.

Temps will start falling once the rain starts, which will likely be after 8 p.m. The transition to snow should happen sometime around or just after midnight. As of now, a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at midnight and will last through 5 p.m. Saturday for our entire region.

For now, A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our entire region starting at midnight tonight. We expect this to be upgraded on Friday. (WYMT Weather)

We expect that to be upgraded during the daytime hours on Friday.

While the snow will be heavy at times, especially overnight, it is going to have to fight a warm ground since we were in the 50s on Thursday and expect to be in the 60s on Friday. Models, which have done a really good job at forecasting this system well in advance of it moving in, backed off slightly on totals during the overnight runs. Because of that, our confidence in our first call for snow has increased. We expect most of the area to end up with 3-6″ on the ground by the time the snow ends on Saturday afternoon when some locally higher amounts in the higher elevations. The areas closer to the I-64 and I-75 corridors should see between 2-4″.

Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. This will be a quick hitting system. (WYMT Weather)

While we know our totals are lower than what the raw data is showing, not everything that falls is going to stick. Even with temperatures dropping as fast as it looks like they will, by the time the ground gets cold enough, the bulk of the moisture will be gone. That being said, we still expect to see major travel impacts Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures will continue to fall during the daytime hours on Saturday, eventually ending up in the low teens Saturday night. Wind chills could make it feel like close to zero at times. I hope you haven’t packed your winter clothes away just yet. We will be tracking this system every step of the way and will be on air with updates Saturday as needed.

Extended Forecast

The sun will come out on Sunday and will likely rid us of most of the snow as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 40s. Yes, we will go from the low teens Sunday morning to the mid to upper 40s by Sunday afternoon. I told you the weather is wild this time of year. We will drop back down to around freezing Sunday night, so re-freeze from melted snow could be an issue for Monday morning.

Some form of sunshine will be around for most of next week (either sunny or partly cloudy skies) and temperatures will jump back to 60 or above starting Monday. We could even be close to 70 by Wednesday and Thursday. Some spotty rain chances are possible on Tuesday, but we’re not expecting anything crazy. Stay tuned!

