Advertisement

‘We should all speak up:’ People gather in Morehead for peace vigil for Ukraine

Here in Kentucky, communities are continuing to show their support for Ukraine.
Here in Kentucky, communities are continuing to show their support for Ukraine.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Here in Kentucky, communities are continuing to show their support for Ukraine.

Wednesday night, a small group gathered in Morehead for a candlelight vigil.

The group on Main Street might have been small, but they said their support for Ukraine is strong.

“Just because we’re not a big city, we’re all connected in this world. We all should speak up. The more people everywhere that do, the more impact it has,” said Nancy Henly, co-organizer of the event.

As a mother and pediatrician, Henly said she’s been emotional watching the news out of Ukraine, as a children’s hospital and maternity ward were bombed in a Russian airstrike Wednesday. Women and children were buried under debris in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Henly, along with her coworkers, friends and neighbors, gathered to show their support and to raise awareness for the continuously devastating events unfolding overseas.

“It’s heartbreaking to see. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through. The faces they do show on TV, you can see that they’re scared,” said William Caudill, who attended the vigil.

As the sun set on Main, the group lit candles, solemnly reflected, and hoped to make at least a small difference for Ukrainian families here in Kentucky.

“All war ends up being war against children. Especially this one,” Henly said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you
Bridge carrying KY-52 across the Kentucky river in Estill County.
Kentucky River bridge to close for repairs, repainting

Latest News

Ollies Bargain Outlet Opening a Hazard Location - 11:00 p.m.
Ollies Bargain Outlet Opening a Hazard Location - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle returns to Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle returns to Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Appalachian Arts Alliance kickstarts busy spring with free arts and crafts event - 11:00 p.m.
Appalachian Arts Alliance kickstarts busy spring with free arts and crafts event - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle.
Thursdays on the Triangle returns to Hazard
Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K9 shot and killed