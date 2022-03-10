‘We should all speak up:’ People gather in Morehead for peace vigil for Ukraine

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Here in Kentucky, communities are continuing to show their support for Ukraine.

Wednesday night, a small group gathered in Morehead for a candlelight vigil.

The group on Main Street might have been small, but they said their support for Ukraine is strong.

“Just because we’re not a big city, we’re all connected in this world. We all should speak up. The more people everywhere that do, the more impact it has,” said Nancy Henly, co-organizer of the event.

As a mother and pediatrician, Henly said she’s been emotional watching the news out of Ukraine, as a children’s hospital and maternity ward were bombed in a Russian airstrike Wednesday. Women and children were buried under debris in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Henly, along with her coworkers, friends and neighbors, gathered to show their support and to raise awareness for the continuously devastating events unfolding overseas.

“It’s heartbreaking to see. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through. The faces they do show on TV, you can see that they’re scared,” said William Caudill, who attended the vigil.

As the sun set on Main, the group lit candles, solemnly reflected, and hoped to make at least a small difference for Ukrainian families here in Kentucky.

“All war ends up being war against children. Especially this one,” Henly said.

A small group have gathered on Main Street in Morehead to show they stand with Ukraine. They shared resources to help, discussed the latest attacks and are lighting candles. They say they may be small, but their support is strong. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/bhgTdHBq4C — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 10, 2022

