Updated Girls’ Sweet 16 bracket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After day one of the Girls’ Sweet 16, one mountain team has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Southwestern beat McCracken County 67-56 on Wednesday night to move on. They’ll play Franklin County on Friday at 11 a.m.

Three mountain teams play on Thursday. Letcher Central will play Bowling Green at 11 a.m., Pikeville will play Cooper at 1 p.m. and Corbin will play George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m.

