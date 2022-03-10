Advertisement

Updated Girls’ Sweet 16 bracket

The 2021 KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament will take place April 7th-April 10th at Rupp Arena in Lexington(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After day one of the Girls’ Sweet 16, one mountain team has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Southwestern beat McCracken County 67-56 on Wednesday night to move on. They’ll play Franklin County on Friday at 11 a.m.

Three mountain teams play on Thursday. Letcher Central will play Bowling Green at 11 a.m., Pikeville will play Cooper at 1 p.m. and Corbin will play George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m.

