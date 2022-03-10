Thursdays on the Triangle returns to Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance’s big Spring continues as they kick off the year’s first Thursdays on the Triangle event in Downtown Hazard Thursday, March 10.

Food, drinks, and live music will be available, as well as activities for kids. Local vendors will also be in Triangle Park to sell their wares.

Appalachian Arts Alliance’s Director of Education Lindsey Branson is looking forward to getting the event revved back up again.

“We’re the hosts of Thursdays on the Triangle, our very first one of the year, we are so excited it is tomorrow,” Branson said. “It starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes all the way until 8:00 p.m.”

Food for the event will be provided by Shenanigans, with drinks from Hazard Coffee Company and Dreaming Creek Brewery. Waylon Nelson will be providing live music.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.