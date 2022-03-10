Advertisement

Thursdays on the Triangle returns to Hazard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance’s big Spring continues as they kick off the year’s first Thursdays on the Triangle event in Downtown Hazard Thursday, March 10.

Food, drinks, and live music will be available, as well as activities for kids. Local vendors will also be in Triangle Park to sell their wares.

Appalachian Arts Alliance’s Director of Education Lindsey Branson is looking forward to getting the event revved back up again.

“We’re the hosts of Thursdays on the Triangle, our very first one of the year, we are so excited it is tomorrow,” Branson said. “It starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes all the way until 8:00 p.m.”

Food for the event will be provided by Shenanigans, with drinks from Hazard Coffee Company and Dreaming Creek Brewery. Waylon Nelson will be providing live music.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you
Bridge carrying KY-52 across the Kentucky river in Estill County.
Kentucky River bridge to close for repairs, repainting

Latest News

Ollies Bargain Outlet Opening a Hazard Location - 11:00 p.m.
Ollies Bargain Outlet Opening a Hazard Location - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle returns to Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle returns to Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Appalachian Arts Alliance kickstarts busy spring with free arts and crafts event - 11:00 p.m.
Appalachian Arts Alliance kickstarts busy spring with free arts and crafts event - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K9 shot and killed