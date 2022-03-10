Thursdays on the Triangle kicks off the 2022 season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursdays on the Triangle is back for 2022 in downtown Hazard March 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Waylon Nelson will be there with live music. Special St. Patrick’s Day activities are planned for kids and the usual assortment of local vendors will be selling art and other items.

For 2022, Dreaming Creek Brewery is the exclusive beer vendor for all Thursdays on the Triangle. Hazard Coffee Company will also be available and Shenanigans will be serving food.

After being open July through August in 2021, Thursdays on the Triangle will operate longer than ever in 2022.

”The heat really gets the best of you during that time and considering this is an outside event we wanted to kind of start it a little bit earlier where its a little bit cooler and I think it attracts more people to come out when its not 1000 degrees outside,” said Lindsey Branson, the Education Director with the Appalachian Arts Alliance.

The event will now be held March through June and then pick back up from August through October.

