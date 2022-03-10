‘This is a part of history’: Two men write books detailing stories of the 1976 Scotia Mine Disaster

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On March 9 and March 11, 1976, two explosions rocked the Scotia Mine in Letcher County. The first killed 15 men and the second killed 11 more. Now, 46 years later, two survivors of the blasts released books that detail their experiences.

“I was in the blast of the first explosion,” said survivor and author Joe Shelton, “but we were out by, plenty far enough to where it just, I call it just a good thumping, is what it gave us, blowed ventilation down around us and stuff.”

Shelton said he was around one mile away from the blast and felt the shockwave as a punch to the chest. Eddie Nickels, another survivor, was almost caught in the second explosion, but his wife asked if he would stay home after the mine had called him into work.

“I said, ‘yeah I believe I will’ and my wife said, ‘no you won’t.’ She was standing there listening to me,” said Nickels, “I said, ‘why?’ she said, ‘because it could explode again.’”

After the explosions, both Shelton and Nickels worked to retrieve the bodies of the men who died. Now, they have both written recollecting their time at the mines.

“I wasn’t writing it to make money off of it, this is a part of history,” said Shelton. “That’s all I was doing, trying to tell part of history.”

Both men wanted to preserve these stories as a part of Appalachian history and to remember the lives of the men who died.

“I want people to know what we went through and about the men that got killed,” said Nickels. “I wanted to do it as a monument to them because nobody has told their story.”

Both Shelton’s and Nickels’ books are available at the General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing. The owner of the general store, Tiffany Scott, says it is an honor to have the books on the store’s shelves.

