Southwestern advances to Girls’ Quarterfinals with win over McCracken County

The Southwestern Lady Warriors are on to the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16 following a 67-56...
The Southwestern Lady Warriors are on to the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16 following a 67-56 win over McCracken County.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Warriors are heading to the Elite Eight after taking down McCracken County 67-56.

After a battle of a first half that ended all tied up, Southwestern came out firing by knocking down back-to-back shots to go up five.

Late in the third quarter and into the fourth, the Lady Warriors amassed a 14-2 scoring run that the previously one-loss Mustangs could not recover from.

“Are you all going to keep underestimating us?” said Southwestern head coach Junior Molden. “We need motivation, alright...and I say that in a joking way my kids really feed off of that. I like the fact that people ranked us 10th, 11th into this tournament. We use it as motivation.”

Southwestern will face Franklin County in the quarterfinals Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. The winner of that quarterfinal game will face the winner of the Bullitt East/Meade County game in the semifinals on Saturday.

Southwestern-McCracken County Stats
Southwestern-McCracken County Stats(StatBroadcast)

