Sen. Rand Paul talks public transportation mask mandate, high gas prices and Keystone Pipeline

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sat down with WYMT to discuss a variety of topics.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax across the country, Sen. Paul wants to take things one step further by ending the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

The senator introduced legislation to repeal the mandate last year. He told WYMT he still believes masks do not work, so he sees no reason to continue mandating people to wear them.

“People need to realize it was never a federal law, it was a mandate by an unelected bureaucrat, who most of us believe does not have the power to make that mandate,” he said.

He will bring ending the mandate to a vote next week.

