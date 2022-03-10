Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul talks public transportation mask mandate, high gas prices and Keystone Pipeline

Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sat down with WYMT to discuss a variety of topics.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax across the country, Sen. Paul wants to take things one step further by ending the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

The senator introduced legislation to repeal the mandate last year. He told WYMT he still believes masks do not work, so he sees no reason to continue mandating people to wear them.

“People need to realize it was never a federal law, it was a mandate by an unelected bureaucrat, who most of us believe does not have the power to make that mandate,” he said.

He will bring ending the mandate to a vote next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you
David Brodylee Crusenberry
KSP: Harlan County man faces child sexual exploitation charge

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 upate
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
A strong cold front will bring arctic air and snow chances into the forecast Friday night and...
Dry and milder today and tomorrow, confidence increasing for weekend winter event
Combating the opioid crisis and the increase of fentanyl in the state