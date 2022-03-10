Road crews preparing for a late season wintery blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures are expected to drop more than 40 degrees from Friday afternoon to Saturday and several inches of snow are in the forecast for the weekend.

“Take time to prepare. Be prepared to be safe and warm,” said Governor Andy Beshear during his Team Kentucky meeting on Thursday.

Road and Power crews are on standby. H.B. Elkins, the Spokesperson for the Department of Highways, District 10, said his crews are ready.

“It’s been a while since the last time we had to get the trucks out, so we’ve had a chance to make sure we’re well stocked.” Elkins said.

Elkins still warned people to stay off the road, since heavy snow showers could accumulate, even on warm roads.

Rain is also in the forecast before the snow is expected to start, which means KYTC will not be pre-treating roads.

Cindy Wiseman, Spokesperson for Kentucky Power, said they are ready to mobilize 400-500 workers for power restoration, but Wiseman is not holding her breath.

“If this snow comes in dry like is being predicted in some of the weather models, then we should be fine.” She said.

Still, Wiseman recommends having a charged phone, water, flashlight and blankets on you in the event of an emergency. And she recommends checking in on neighbors, elderly people and loved ones, to make sure they are okay.

You can also find a power outage map here.

