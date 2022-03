LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Lady Panthers’ fourth straight trip to Rupp Arena, they came up short to Cooper.

Pikeville finishes the season 31-3 after losing 57-27 to the Lady Jaguars.

Kyera Thornsbury led scoring with 16 points in her first state tournament appearance.

Pikeville-Cooper stats (StatBroadcast)

