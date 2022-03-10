Pepsi plant employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars of equipment

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man is in jail following what police say was a scheme to steal equipment from the Corbin Pepsi plant and sell it online.

Officials at the Pepsi plant called Corbin Police on March 3 about a suspected theft of machine parts from the factory. The suspect in the theft was determined to have taken pictures of the parts from inside the plant and listing them to sell on eBay.

Detectives with Corbin Police used a database to determine that the eBay account belonged to Joshua Tuttle. Tuttle also took photos of the merchandise inside of his personal car before posting them to eBay.

Tuttle admitted that he stole the items, with nearly $20,000 worth of Pepsi equipment found inside his car and home. But more than $27,000 worth of items had already been sold.

When he was arrested, officers also found more than a dozen hydrocodone pills in Tuttle’s jacket pocket.

Tuttle is charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking.

