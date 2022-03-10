Oscar Tshiebwe wins Sporting News National Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe has earned National Player of the Year honors from The Sporting News, the publication announced on Wednesday.

Tshiebwe is just the second Wildcat to earn the honor in the publication’s long-standing history. The Sporting News has crowned a player of the year dating back to 1943 and UK’s only other winner was Anthony Davis in 2012.

Tshiebwe is not only averaging a double-double but doing so with a considerable margin -- averaging a team-best 17.3 points and a nation-leading 15.3 rebounds per game. He is looking to become the first Division I player to average at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player to average at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He would be the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

In addition to his offensive and rebounding prowess, on the defensive end Tshiebwe is the only major conference player averaging at least 1.5 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game. He has also snared 56 more rebounds than the next closest player this season, through games on March 5.

