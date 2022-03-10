Advertisement

New expansions, concert coming to Mine Made Adventure Park

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials said exciting things are happening at the Mine Made Adventure Park.

Tourism Director Zack Hall said the park has several expansions underway.

The updates include better broadband, new cabins, a new sewage system, plans for blacktop coverage and new staging for concerts.

“We’re going to be building a huge lodge, eventually, that will have storefronts in it,” Hall said. “Blacktopping these roads, it’s really growing up here.”

Hall said the park has come a long way since its inception.

“Maybe eight to 14 spots to park campers and RVs. We’ve grown to over 90 now, it’s going to continue growing from there,” he said. “The economic development from being able to have sewage and water up here now is going to be able to have businesses grow up here.”

Hall said they have also added a new music festival to be held at the park sometime in June.

“You really have to capitalize in the spring, summer and fall because wintertime is slow. We’ve lined up this Bluegrass festival,” Hall said. “Hopefully, it continues to grow and each year it’s going to grow bigger and bigger. We’re already expecting thousands of people, that can continue to grow.”

Knott County officials said it will be called the Mine Made Bluegrass Festival, and the concert will take place June 2nd-4th.

“You can just listen to really good Bluegrass bands locally and from around the country,” Hall said. “With that, just being able to offer more to people from our ground.”

County officials said they hope the festival will become a permanent attraction.

“No doubt, several new events that will take place here at the ATV park this summer,” Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said. “Make it an annual event for many years to come. It’s going to be a huge economic boost to our community.”

Hall said he would like to make the park a go-to for future music venues.

“We have so much land, now that cabins are coming in, campers are coming in. Places for people to stay for the first time in Knott County,” he said. “Our events are only going to grow and from that, the economic impact it’s going to have for people here.”

Dobson said he was proud of all the progress the park has made in such a short time.

“I really think it’s going to explode here in the next few years,” he said. “I mean, it’s already doing exceptional, and I think we’ve got nowhere to go but forward.”

Knott County officials added that construction on some of the expansions is planned to be completed as early as the end of May.

Tickets for all three days of the festival will be $25.

