MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - After five seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Lewis Morris has stepped down as head basketball coach at Middlesboro.

Morris retires from Middlesboro with an overall 66-76 record, including one 52nd District title and an All “A” regional title.

The Yellow Jackets are actively searching for a new coach.

