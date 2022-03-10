Advertisement

Lexington area road crews prepare for weekend snow

Lexington area road crews prepare for weekend snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews across the commonwealth are continuing to prep ahead of our next winter storm, and the Clark County road department says that they are ready.

“We’ll go out late Friday and start pretreating a couple of our really bad hills out in rural areas and have trucks ready,” said Allan Curtis, Supervisor of the Clark County road department. “We have plenty of salt in the bin.”

Curtis says that they are hoping that the warmer temps during the day can help to cut down on snowfall totals.

“A lot of basketball teams are going to be having games and trying to get to practice on Saturday, so I have a feeling that you’re going to see a little bit of extra effort out of some local communities to make sure they can get to their gyms and have those student athletes ready to go and ready for the tournament,” said Curtis.

Since the storm looks to impact the state overnight, Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Department of Transportation District 7 says that keeps drivers off the roads and helps the crews to work uninterrupted.

“We want to advise the public that if you need to get groceries or medicines or things like that, go ahead and do that today or tomorrow morning before the snow starts,” said Lacy.

