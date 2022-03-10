Letcher Central falls to Bowling Green in Girls’ Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a hard fought game, the Letcher Central Lady Cougars are going home.

Bowling Green beat LCC 58-45, ending the Lady Cougars’ season. The Purples never trailed.

Kaylee Banks led Letcher Central with 16 points in her final game in the blue and white.

The Lady Cougars end the season with a 26-10 record. The 14th Region has not won a game in the Sweet 16 since 2008.

