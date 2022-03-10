Ky. lawmakers hear testimony on legislation that would approve medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A House committee moved forward with a bill to legalize medical marijuana.

House Bill 136 passed by a vote of 15-1.

The bill is not Republican Representative Jason Nemes’ first attempt at passing medical marijuana in Kentucky.

A fairly similar bill passed the House in 2020 but did not move in the Senate.

The difference is this time the bill has the support of Senator Whitney Westerfield, who was previously an opponent of this kind of legislation. He said he has concerns about increased access to marijuana, especially for youth. In a tweet earlier this week, he said he has heard so many stories of people suffering from illnesses or ailments that would benefit from medical marijuana.

Representative Nemes said this bill would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients suffering from conditions including cancer, chronic pain, and MS. It can’t be smoked, but edibles, pills and oils are allowed.

Rep. Nemes said he believes the debate is over whether medical cannabis helps people, and not a gateway to approve recreational use. He said 37 states, including conservative states like Mississippi and Alabama have passed similar bills.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.