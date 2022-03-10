Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers forward bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks

Ky. lawmakers forward bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Senate bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks in Kentucky is moving forward in the legislature.

A senate committee approved Senate Bill 321 Thursday morning. SB 321 bans abortions in Kentucky after 15 weeks.

Sponsors of SB 321 say it closely models the Mississippi abortion bill that’s currently before the Supreme Court. They told lawmakers if the Supreme Court upholds the Mississippi bill, SB 321 would already be in place to take effect in Kentucky.

Representatives from the Kentucky Family Foundation and pro-life organizations spoke in support of the bill. They argued the unborn child should have a right to life.

A resident ObGyn, a woman from Louisville, and representatives from Planned Parenthood Kentuckian and the ACLU opposed it. They told lawmakers that women should have the right to decide their bodies with their physicians. They also explained that having outlawing abortion would not prevent abortions from happening.

There was a heated debate during Thursday’s committee meeting contained heated debate about when a fetus is viable outside of the womb. There was also a discussion of how an unplanned pregnancy and limited finances can impact a woman’s future.

SB 321 passed out of committee in an 8 to 2 vote. It now goes to the full Senate.

In 2019, Kentucky passed the fetal heartbeat bill, which prohibits an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected. The ACLU filed suit to challenge it and a federal judge blocked enforcement until the final ruling in district court.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you

Latest News

In March 1976, 26 men were killed at the Scotia Mines in Letcher County by two separate...
‘This is a part of history’: Two men write books detailing stories of the 1976 Scotia Mine Disaster
‘This is a part of history’: Two men write books detailing their stories during the 1976 Scotia...
‘This is a part of history’: Two men write books detailing their stories during the 1976 Scotia Mine Disaster - 4:30pm
Snow in Downtown Hazard, Ky., Thursday, January 6, 2022
Road crews preparing for a late season wintery blast
The bill was prefiled months early for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Ky. lawmakers hear testimony on legislation that would approve medical marijuana
New Mine Made at 6pm
New Mine Made at 6pm