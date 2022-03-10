Advertisement

Ky. attorney general, law enforcement launch human trafficking awareness video

Ky. attorney general, law enforcement launch human trafficking awareness video
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There are troubling signs that human trafficking is happening in small Kentucky towns.

Police need more tools to recognize and respond, and on Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new video training tool to help with that.

It follows and is in line with the “Your Eyes Save Lives” campaign started last year.

Local police chiefs said at one time, human trafficking was something portrayed in TV and in movies. But police joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron to talk about how they’re being trained to notice crimes a lot more realistic, and unfortunately more common than that.

“It opened our eyes that this could and probably is going on in our community and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Chief Rodney Kidd with Lancaster Police.

Lancaster is not a large town, but its police chief recently realized that problems possibly seen in big cities could be happening there also.

“But we are seeing a spike in sexual crimes. As you know, we’ve had a murder. We have had other spikes in criminal activity,” Kidd said.

Those with other alarming events in other parts of rural Kentucky prompted the need for a training video that helps police target crimes of exploitation of people for labor or sex.

“Human trafficking is not going to be tolerated in the commonwealth. Whether it’s a child or an adult in a vulnerable situation,” Cameron said.

Attorney General Cameron says all of this follows legislation that was recently passed to close loopholes to fight trafficking along with a large media campaign started about a year ago.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you

Latest News

In March 1976, 26 men were killed at the Scotia Mines in Letcher County by two separate...
‘This is a part of history’: Two men write books detailing stories of the 1976 Scotia Mine Disaster
‘This is a part of history’: Two men write books detailing their stories during the 1976 Scotia...
‘This is a part of history’: Two men write books detailing their stories during the 1976 Scotia Mine Disaster - 4:30pm
Snow in Downtown Hazard, Ky., Thursday, January 6, 2022
Road crews preparing for a late season wintery blast
The bill was prefiled months early for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Ky. lawmakers hear testimony on legislation that would approve medical marijuana
New Mine Made at 6pm
New Mine Made at 6pm