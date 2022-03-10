KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K9 shot and killed

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County on Wednesday night.

Officers with multiple agencies, including KSP, Shepherdsville Police and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Lebanon Junction near Main Street and South Poplar Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chief Rick McCubbin with Shepherdsville Police confirmed shots were fired and a suspect was hit. The suspect’s condition is unknown at the time.

McCubbin said no officers were injured but one of their K9 officers was shot and killed.

KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp confirmed the officer-involved shooting, but did not have any additional details at this time.

This story will be updated.

