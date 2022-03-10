Advertisement

Kentucky ranked third in sleep deprivation cases by CDC

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Keaton Hall and Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians get less sleep than almost any other state in the nation.

More than 40 million Americans suffer from a sleep disorder and March is National Sleep Awareness Month.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say Kentucky ranks third in sleep deprivation.

Lack of sleep in the commonwealth has been linked to higher rates of obesity and diabetes.

“So many people don’t sleep enough, they don’t get the 7-9 hours recommended, so if we’re gonna say what is sleep deprivation, I would say that anyone who gets less than 7 hours is probably sleep deprived,” said Josh Whitaker, the co-founder of Sounds Supplements.

Sleep experts say getting light exercise and enough sunlight every week can help with sleep regulation.

Turning off your screens before you get in bed can also help you fall asleep.

