Advertisement

Kentucky panel passes ban on older transgender athletes

(MGN)
By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A Kentucky House panel has advanced legislation that would bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.

The bill cleared the state Senate last month. It was amended Wednesday to extend the ban to college.

The Republican-backed measure now heads to the house.

Numerous GOP-dominated states have adopted similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law.

In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you
David Brodylee Crusenberry
KSP: Harlan County man faces child sexual exploitation charge

Latest News

A strong cold front will bring arctic air and snow chances into the forecast Friday night and...
Dry and milder today and tomorrow, confidence increasing for weekend winter event
If it becomes law, Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.
Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor
If it becomes law, Rep. Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.
Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor
Ollies Bargain Outlet Opening a Hazard Location - 11:00 p.m.
Ollies Bargain Outlet Opening a Hazard Location - 11:00 p.m.