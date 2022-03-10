Advertisement

Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

The war in Ukraine is causing surging gas prices. (CNN/WBBM/KCAL/KCBS/POOL/WAIN CHIN'S FAMILY PHOTO/KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008. AAA’s average on Tuesday reached $4.17.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
How the Russia oil import ban could impact you
How the Russian oil import ban could impact you

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season