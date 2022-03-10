Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect

Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Sheriff’s Department officials shared a Facebook post Thursday morning asking the public for help finding a suspect in a shooting investigation.

John M. Miller, 56, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened March 5.

The post said Miller is a white man, approximately 5′10″ and 180 pounds, with shoulder-length, blond hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he should be considered dangerous and people should not approach him if they see him.

If you have any information about his location, you can call 606-337-6174.

