Dry and milder today and tomorrow, confidence increasing for weekend winter event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Getting ready for some warmer days before winter’s wrath potentially returns to the mountains this weekend.

Today and Tomorrow

While the clouds will still be with us this morning, the sun will return to the region this afternoon. That sunshine should help push our temperatures into the mid-50s or better across the region. Mostly clear skies will take us back into the mid to upper 30s overnight tonight.

Friday, it’s the opposite. We see the sunshine first and then the clouds come later. Temperatures soar into the mid-60s ahead of a huge cold front that will knock us back quite a few pegs this weekend. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. Rain chances increase on Friday night with that system and change to snow that could be heavy at times overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Alright, the real reason you are here and the question you all are asking: How much snow are we going to get Saturday? While we are still not ready to give specific numbers, here is what I can tell you.

- An arctic blast of air is coming. We will likely see a midnight high in the low to mid-40s at midnight Saturday and temperatures will drop all the way into the low teens and maybe even upper single digits by Sunday morning. That’s actual air temperature. It will feel close to zero at times when you factor in the wind chill.

- Unless something crazy changes, everyone should see snow on the ground on Saturday. We said it would have to come down heavy to compensate for a warmer ground. That looks to be the case, especially late Friday night and early on Saturday. The track of the low that will slide northeast along the approaching front will determine how much snow we see and where the heaviest bands set up.

- Winter Storm Watches will likely go up later today for our entire region. NWS Jackson is predicting a between 50% and 70% chance or better to see at least 4″ of snow across the mountains. That falls right into their criteria for a watch.

- We will likely have a first call map sometime later today. We will also likely go into Alert Day coverage starting at 4 p.m.

The snow should start to wrap up sometime Saturday afternoon or early evening. Skies will gradually clear overnight. The weekend will finish on a nice note, with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and highs climbing right back into the mid to upper 40s. Lows will drop to around 30. Talk about a definite contrast in just two days.

Extended Forecast

It’s right back to springtime on Monday with more sun and clouds and highs back close to 60. Depending on how much snow we end up with this weekend, rapid snow melt could lead to some localized high water issues because of the massive temperature swings in a short amount of time. That’s something we’ll keep a close eye on.

The mild and well above average temperatures will continue for most of next week. We could be back to right around 70 by Thursday. Some scattered rain chances are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

