Congressman Hal Rogers secures $10 million for EKY projects

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Congressman Hal Rogers announced that he secured almost $10 million for various projects in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

The money, which was part of the a House bill called “Omnibus,” is through earmarks for community projects.

The release from Rogers’ office said the funds will help prevent future flooding, enhance economic development, expand access to clean water and much more.

Ten counties in Kentucky’s fifth district will get funding. Clay, Lee, Leslie, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Rowan and Pike counties were all included in the list.

