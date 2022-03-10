Chief: Loss of Shepherdsville PD K-9 like ‘losing a member of the family’

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 who was shot and killed while chasing a robbery suspect on Wednesday night received a full police escort early Thursday morning as his body was brought to a Jefferson Animal Hospital in Louisville for a necropsy.

Shepherdsville PD Chief Rick McCubbin revealed more about the K-9, whose name is Dash, and the dog’s handler, Officer Jeff Schank. He said they responded to the robbery call at a Dollar General in Lebanon Junction when Dash was shot by the suspect, whose name has not been released. The dog died at the shooting scene; no officers were hurt.

(Story continues below video)

McCubbin said Dash was not wearing protective gear due to the urgency of the situation but said it would not have made a difference because of where the dog was hit.

As tragic as the situation is, he said it could have been worse and that Dash died while doing his job and doing it successfully.

”One of the main things with a K-9 is to apprehend that suspect and protect their partner,” McCubbin said. “That’s exactly what happened, tragically.”

The suspect is said to be in critical condition at UofL Hospital.

Kentucky State Police are in charge of the investigation.

Dash’s body was picked up by his handler and fellow officers on Thursday afternoon, wrapped in an American flag.

