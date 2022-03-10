Black History Movement: UPIKE extends Black culture celebration

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Though Black History Month wrapped last month, students and staff at the University of Pikeville are keeping the conversation alive.

“Because it’s not just one month of the year. It’s every day celebrations. It’s every day embracing the history, and embracing those people who have impact, not just for students of color and people of color, but people just all over the world,” said UPIKE Black Student Union Advisor Daria Aguila.

The “Black Excellence and Culture” exhibit combines artwork from different classes on campus and the university’s special collections and Allara Library archives.

“The current exhibit ‘Black Excellence and Culture’ is meant to act as a testament to the contributions of Black lives to the world,” said UPIKE Professor of Art Patricia Kowalok in a statement. “It is important that, as educators, as thoughtful reflective leaders, that this information is presented to the campus as well as the community to act as a source of information, inspiration, pride and celebration.”

A timeline of Black history from campus and the community takes center wall, showing the voices and faces that made strides for the Bears.

“Brings a certain statement, to let others know that we are the Black community. We do exist. We will have a voice,” said junior Oliver Saunders.

Surrounding that wall is a series of mosaic art pieces, bringing small pieces of paper to create the larger picture of the icons in Black history.

“They have impacted me and others in this time and age- and even in the past- and they continue to impact others who are growing up,” said Saunders. “Because we look up to these leaders like no one else does.”

Students say it is a nice display of support, highlighting the different forms of culture- from music to marches- that allowed the Black movers and shakers before them to pave a way.

“A lot of times, we can’t use our power of speech, so we have to express,” said Saunders. “We have to step out. We have to do it our way.”

Though it is not Black History Month, they say this exhibit is more of a Black History movement, encouraging people that, even if they did not live through it, they should still learn about it.

“Sometimes you gotta really just get to know them. That’s the biggest thing. Once you really get to open up and kind of expand,” said sophomore Tyrese Christian. “Just how they expanded through February and keep it pushing in this museum, showing that it’s going past February. That means a lot.”

Christian, who has a portrait of The Notorious B.I.G in the exhibit, said it is a different kind of feeling to be part of the art. Especially when using mosaic as a medium.

“It’s like, ‘Yo, this picture’s not gonna come out how you want it to be.’ But then you take a step back and you look at it. You actually see them for who they really is,” he said. “So, as you get closer, you start to see things that they struggle with. Things that like they’ve been through, that built them into the person that they are today.”

He said that same mosaic theme carries over into the whole exhibit, as each person who has had an impact on Black history feeds into the whole of who each Black student is today.

Saunders agreed, saying it is nice to have a place to feel seen and heard- something he has not often felt since his transfer from California.

“As a young black man in this community, in a way, I can feel left out in certain ways. But to be able to have this at the school? I’m very grateful for it and it brings a smile to my face,” he said. “Because I don’t really see stuff like this in this town or really in Kentucky.”

The exhibit is closed as students observe spring break this week but will re-open to the public Monday in the Weber Art Gallery on the second floor of the Record Memorial building.

