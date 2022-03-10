Advertisement

Appalachian Arts Alliance kickstarts busy spring with free arts and crafts event

ART NIGHT
ART NIGHT(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance held their first ever Community Art Night on Wednesday at the Art Station in Hazard.

The free, St Patrick’s Day themed event featured crafts, snacks and drinks for kids of all ages.

“We’re making shamrocks out of pipe cleaners and beads, and our kids are having a great time right now, so I’m in love,” Lindsey Branson, the Director of Education at the Appalachian Arts Alliance said. “I just wanted something for our community to come together, something for our kids to do and something centered around arts because it’s fun.”

The next Community Art Night will be held on April 3rd at Triangle Park. The free event falls on National Chalk Art Day. People are invited to come out and fill the park up with chalk drawings.

Before that, the Appalachian Arts Alliance is hosting another special event, but this one is just for those 21 and up. “We are hosting our second annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash on March 17th, it is at 6 p. m. We’re gonna have Jasper Hollow for Music and just a fun time celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.” Branson said.

The Appalachian Arts Alliance is also hosting auditions for their production of ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ Auditions will be on March 14th at the Hazard Forum.

And a Kentucky Derby party is planned for May 7th at the Art Station in Hazard.

Branson says she has many more Community Art Night events planned out until December.

You can find more information on all of these events at their Facebook page.

