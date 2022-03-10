All eyes on weekend wintry potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been another partly to mostly cloudy day around the mountains today, but big changes are on the way as we finish out the work week and head on into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Calm, quiet, and cloudy overnight as we continue to watch our next system head towards the mountains for the day tomorrow. We’re cool overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

A much different story begins tomorrow as breezy southwesterly winds will allow highs to soar up into the middle and upper 60s ahead of a powerful cold front marching toward the mountains. The thing is that there is very little moisture working in ahead of the front, much of it is associated with the disturbance moving in immediately on its heels. This means that as temperatures drop behind the front late Friday night from the 60s down into the 20s and 30s, we’ll see widespread snow showers break out into the region.

Some of this snow could accumulate, at first on grassy surfaces, then on road surfaces as well. Road temperatures will be warm, but the possibility will be there for some road impacts as well, especially Saturday morning.

Saturday and Beyond

Snow showers will continue through the day on Saturday as cold air continues to filter into the mountains. That will keep highs struggling to hit the 30° mark throughout the day as northwest winds will be transporting cold air into the region on top of some of that snow pack. Snow showers will diminish into the overnight, but bitterly cold temperatures return for the overnight as lows plummet into the middle and upper teens.

The good news? It won’t last. Calmer, drier weather looks to work into the region Sunday and continuing into next week, outside of maybe a stray shower on Tuesday. We’re much more seasonable heading into next week. Cool on Sunday with highs in the middle 40s to kickstart the thawing process and we’re quickly back into the 60s for the first part of next week.

