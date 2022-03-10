Advertisement

Affordable housing subdivision fully sold in less than a year

By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Special help arrived in Hazard as the Housing Development Alliance’s (HDA) affordable housing subdivision reached a new milestone.

Rebekah Vermillion with HDA said students from Boston College volunteered their spring break to assist the HDA professional contractors in Gurney’s Bend.

”It’s an extracurricular activity called Appalachian Volunteers and they send groups out to different areas in Appalachia to do similar projects like this,” she said.

Gurney’s Bend is an affordable housing community. One way it stays that way is by accepting sweat equity instead of a down payment.

However, not everyone can do the labor on their own, so volunteers step up to help.

”For HDA, it’s irreplaceable,” Vermillion said. “We wouldn’t be able to do some of, most of, the houses that we work on. [Both] repairs [and] new homes have volunteer work on them.”

The volunteers from Boston included sophmore Anna Tripodi, and senior, Molly Malloy who gave up spring break to work on the project.

”I just love being in a new community and meeting so many new people,” said Tripodi. “And being with friends and doing work like this. It’s awesome.”

”I think it’s really exciting to go into a new community and and meet the people here,” said Malloy. “Hear what’s it like, why they love living here. And then also help out with a project through all these great programs in Appalachia.”

Vermillion said she takes personal satisfaction when she groups like these find their way to Eastern Kentucky.

”For me, as an Appalachian person who grew up here, it’s nice to know, and for other Appalachian people to see, that it’s not just us who value our community,” she said.

The Gurney’s Bend project began on May 11. In less than a year all 15 lots in the subdivision have been sold.

HDA officials said, as of March, 14 of the homes in some stage of development with 12 already finished, or nearly finished, and seven homeowners already moved in.

Officials add they hope to see the entire neighborhood completed by the end of 2022.

