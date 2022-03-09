Rain wraps up early, all eyes turn toward potential wintry weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it could be a soggy start to the morning for some, the dreary conditions will stick around for all of us today.

Today and Tonight

The heaviest bands of rain moved through overnight and are slowly moving out. I think most of us will be dry by late morning. A stray shower or two is possible as we head toward lunchtime. Cloudy skies all day will keep us in the mid to upper 40s for daytime highs.

Clouds will try to gradually decrease at times overnight, but I think enough will stick around to keep us in the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

After some morning clouds on Thursday, I think we end the day on a fairly nice note. Sunshine will break through in the afternoon and should take us into the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies take us back into the upper 30s overnight.

Friday is where things start to get ... interesting. Two systems will work their way toward the mountains. One from the south and one from the north. Where and how they interact will make all the difference in what happens this weekend. Currently, it looks like a big-time cold front will be our playmaker from the north. It will pull some seriously cold arctic air down with it. A low-pressure system will ride along the southern end of that same front and start to work its way northeast as we head from Friday night into Saturday.

Below is a projection of what the surface map could look like by early Friday morning.

This is a projection of what the surface map could look like early Friday morning. You can see the cold front moving in from the north. The track of the low to the south will play a big role in what we see this weekend. (WYMT Weather)

Models are in total agreement, at least right now, that most folks will wind up with snow on the ground on Saturday. The trend for that has been consistent since the beginning of the week. How much is the question now, especially since temperatures will soar well into the 60s ahead of the front. We are now getting into the timing and impact phase of the forecast. If everything stays on course, we hope to try to have a rough first call out for you on Thursday afternoon.

If the model runs stay consistent for the next 2 days, we will try to have a rough first call for weekend snow Thursday afternoon. (WYMT Weather)

Something else that has been very consistent is the temperature drop. If the forecast holds true, we could see a 40-degree drop between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. That is how potent is system is. I do believe most of our Friday is dry, but we could see some rain or snow chances late Friday evening and into the overnight hours and it could be heavy at times.

Both major models have the snow sticking around on Saturday into the early afternoon hours and temperatures struggling to get back into the upper 20s that afternoon. We could drop well into the teens and maybe even the single digits overnight, especially when you factor in the wind chill.

The good news is we wrap up the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures back in the mid to upper 40s. Ah, March in the mountains. You have to love it.

Stay tuned!

