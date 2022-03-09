Rain exits for now, all eyes turn to a messy end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This morning’s showers have come and gone around the mountains and we’re left with cloudy skies. Those will continue as we watch another big storm brewing out to the west.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Mostly cloudy skies continue through the nighttime hours tonight. That looks to prevent lows from falling much, only into the upper 30 and lower 40s around the region.

The mostly cloudy skies continue through the daytime hours on Thursday, though we could see a few more breaks of sunshine. That, combined with southwesterly flow ahead of our next storm system, will allow highs to be milder, up into the middle 50s for daytime highs. Cloudy skies continue to increase with low 40s in store for overnight lows.

Friday and Beyond

Here’s where things get interesting. We’re going to watch a strong frontal boundary head our way as we head into the day on Friday. Ahead of it, gusty southwest breezes will bring much warmer air back to the mountains, as highs top out near 70°. The hiccup is that we won’t see a ton of moisture accumulate ahead of the front. So we’ll be mostly dry as the strong front pushes through. Temperatures plummet down into the 20 for overnight lows. As that front pushes through, another disturbance zipping down from Canada will give us a chance for snow. It’s a still a bit early for totals, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

After that, we’re chilly on Saturday with highs near 30° with scattered snow showers flying around. The good news for those who are ready for spring is that the cold weather won’t last long, and we’ll be back to more seasonable weather as we dry out to begin next week.

