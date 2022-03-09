Advertisement

Rain exits for now, all eyes turn to a messy end of the week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This morning’s showers have come and gone around the mountains and we’re left with cloudy skies. Those will continue as we watch another big storm brewing out to the west.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Mostly cloudy skies continue through the nighttime hours tonight. That looks to prevent lows from falling much, only into the upper 30 and lower 40s around the region.

The mostly cloudy skies continue through the daytime hours on Thursday, though we could see a few more breaks of sunshine. That, combined with southwesterly flow ahead of our next storm system, will allow highs to be milder, up into the middle 50s for daytime highs. Cloudy skies continue to increase with low 40s in store for overnight lows.

Friday and Beyond

Here’s where things get interesting. We’re going to watch a strong frontal boundary head our way as we head into the day on Friday. Ahead of it, gusty southwest breezes will bring much warmer air back to the mountains, as highs top out near 70°. The hiccup is that we won’t see a ton of moisture accumulate ahead of the front. So we’ll be mostly dry as the strong front pushes through. Temperatures plummet down into the 20 for overnight lows. As that front pushes through, another disturbance zipping down from Canada will give us a chance for snow. It’s a still a bit early for totals, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

After that, we’re chilly on Saturday with highs near 30° with scattered snow showers flying around. The good news for those who are ready for spring is that the cold weather won’t last long, and we’ll be back to more seasonable weather as we dry out to begin next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property
Eugene Sisco III
Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud
Higher gas prices affect small Southern Kentucky businesses
Mayor: Vandals cut locks, open floodgates in EKY city

Latest News

Rain wraps up early, all eyes turn toward potential wintry weekend
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - March 8, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - March 8, 2022
Showers re-enter the picture...with a wintry flourish
Dry day ahead, rain chances return tonight