Pulaski County falls to Lincoln County in championship buzzer beater
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 3 Maroons’ season comes to an end after starting the season 23-0, falling to Lincoln County in the 12th Region championship game.
A back-and-forth battle from the start, the game went to overtime tied at 37. The Patriots’ Colton Ralston hit a buzzer-beater to bring the trophy to Stanford with a final of 42-40.
Pulaski County finishes the season 30-3, including a 47th District title.
