Pikeville man sentenced for wire fraud and healthcare fraud

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Eugene Sisco, III, 36, of Pikeville, Ky., was sentenced Tuesday to serve 125 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, after a jury convicted him in November 2021 of wire fraud and health care fraud.

Sisco operated several medication assisted treatment (“MAT”) clinics in Pike, Floyd, and Harlan Counties that offered treatment to patients suffering from opioid addiction.

Sisco deceived patients into paying hundreds of dollars per month in cash for treatment by falsely claiming his clinics were not eligible to bill Medicaid for certain services provided.

The jury also found Sisco engaged in a health care fraud scheme that caused a loss of more than $2 million to the Medicaid and Medicare programs.

Sisco must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and pay $5.7 million in restitution.

