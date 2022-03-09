Advertisement

Pike County high school student arrested for having gun on school property

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School officials and law enforcement took quick action earlier this week following a report a student had a gun on school property.

The incident in question happened on Monday, March 7th.

Dr. Timothy Cline, the principal at Pike County Central High School, tells WYMT he was informed by another student about the potential threat they witnessed on social media.

The school’s resource officer, a Pike County sheriff’s deputy, questioned the student, identified as Raymond Wood, 18, of Varney, who admitted to having the gun in his car.

He was arrested without incident and charged with having a gun on school property, which is a felony.

We’re told no students were ever in any danger.

Wood was taken to the Pike County Detention Center, but a check of the jail’s website does not have him listed as a current inmate.

