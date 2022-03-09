Perry Central pulls away from Estill County to win 14th Region

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 14th Region title trophy is going back to Perry County.

The Commordores used a big third quarter to lift themselves over Estill County 64-46 to clinch a trip to Rupp Arena.

“I feel wonderful. Wonderful,” said Perry Central head coach Shannon Hoskins. “These guys have busted their tail on the defensive end all year long for us and that’s been our staple. We’re not the greatest offensive team, but man we can play defense and tonight was a statement on that.”

Perry Central will face George Rogers Clark in the first round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 on Wed. March 16.

